Pacers Draft Prospects: John Collins

The 6'10" sophomore for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons dominated some of the best competition in the nation and was named the ACC's Most Improved Player . Averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game, Collins' numbers are comparable to those of the Wake Forest great, Tim Duncan .

