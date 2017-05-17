No. 1 draft pick gives Celtics plenty of options

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, left, poses for photographs with Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck after the Celtics won the first pick in the NBA draft at Tuesday's draft lottery in New York. Finally, after years of NBA draft lottery misfortune, the Boston Celtics got their payback in a big way on Tuesday night by getting the top pick in June's draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.