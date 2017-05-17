No. 1 draft pick gives Celtics plenty...

No. 1 draft pick gives Celtics plenty of options

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Home

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, left, poses for photographs with Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck after the Celtics won the first pick in the NBA draft at Tuesday's draft lottery in New York. Finally, after years of NBA draft lottery misfortune, the Boston Celtics got their payback in a big way on Tuesday night by getting the top pick in June's draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC