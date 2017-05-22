NBA Playoffs: The Inevitable March
Theoretically, this could have been an interesting game tonight. In another world, the Celtics could have won one of their games at home and tonight would have been their first road test of the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC