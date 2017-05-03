NBA playoffs: First-round viewership ...

NBA playoffs: First-round viewership up 12% from 2016

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

NBA playoffs: First-round viewership up 12% from 2016 The NBA's TV partners are in the first year of a long-term $24 billion deal. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pxYFEv Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dribbles against Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the first quarter in Game 5 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC