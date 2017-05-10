NBA playoffs 2017: How Isaiah Thomas torched the Wizards in Game 5 without scoring

Based on the box score, it doesn't look like Isaiah Thomas showed up in the first half of Game 5. He made just one of his four shot attempts from the field and three of his four attempts from the free-throw line to go along with six assists and two turnovers. He finished with five points in 18 minutes of action, which is far less than the 13.1 points he averaged in the first half of games during the regular season.

