NBA playoffs 2017: Contrast in styles...

NBA playoffs 2017: Contrast in styles front and center in Al Horford vs. Marcin Gortat matchup

20 hrs ago

Marcin Gortat has seen Al Horford plenty of times over their 10-year careers - 38 games altogether including the playoffs, with 39 coming Wednesday night. In that span, he has seen Horford go from a pick-and-pop midrange shooting center to a full-on, perimeter-heavy big guy, one who took a total of 65 3-pointers in his first eight seasons and 498 in his last two.

