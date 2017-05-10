NBA playoffs 2017: Contrast in styles front and center in Al Horford vs. Marcin Gortat matchup

Marcin Gortat has seen Al Horford plenty of times over their 10-year careers - 38 games altogether including the playoffs, with 39 coming Wednesday night. In that span, he has seen Horford go from a pick-and-pop midrange shooting center to a full-on, perimeter-heavy big guy, one who took a total of 65 3-pointers in his first eight seasons and 498 in his last two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.