NBA free agency 2017: Wizards' contract conundrum with Otto Porter speaks to larger NBA issue
Washington forward Otto Porter has gotten better each season he's been in the league. But could his upcoming free-agency be a red flag for a top-heavy NBA? Otto Porter was sitting on a stanchion by the sideline at TD Garden in Boston a little more than a month ago, reflecting on the kind of year it had been, easily the best of his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC