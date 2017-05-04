NBA announces 17 teams to participate in 2K eLeague's inaugural season Each NBA team will operate its own eLeague team made up of five professional paid gamers. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pKQ81F Team GFG seen at the NBA 2K16 Road to the Finals championship event on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.