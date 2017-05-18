Mystics vs. Sparks preview: Washington takes on the reigning champs in L.A.
After a convincing season-opening win over the San Antonio Stars, the Washington Mystics will begin a three-game road swing Friday night, beginning with a match-up against the reigning WNBA champs, the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks are expected to return Finals' MVP Candace Parker, starter Jantel Lavendar and reserve Essence Carson who all missed the Sparks' first game because they were still playing overseas.
