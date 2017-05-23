Mystics at Sky final score: Washingto...

Mystics at Sky final score: Washington pulls away for the 82-67 win

Despite a very tight game through three quarters, the Mystics pulled away in the fourth to win 82-67 on the road, to get back to .500. The outcome was hotly contested with Allie Quigley back for the Sky from Turkey, in the first quarter, who started out three for three and got everyone's blood pumping.

