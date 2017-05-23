John Wall's retweet saves fan from ta...

John Wall's retweet saves fan from taking final exam

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: YardBarker.com

The Wizards' 2016-17 season may have recently come to a close, but John Wall recorded an assist on Monday, just not on the court, like we're used to seeing from him. It happened on Twitter in the afternoon when a high school student sent Wall a tweet - in need of some assistance - and he delivered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC