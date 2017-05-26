John Wall Is Right to Ask to See the Bigger Picture This Offseason
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall made news among the national NBA audience Tuesday when it was reported that he wants to see the team's future plans before signing a extension. Despite the huge amount of money available to him because of his All-NBA selection, Wall knows that he needs to be cautious with his approach.
