Isaiah Thomas propels Boston Celtics to NBA playoff win over Washington Wizards
Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points, including nine in overtime, to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 on Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. Fiddling with the mouth guard he began using after losing one of his front teeth in Game 1, Thomas became the fourth player in the history of the NBA's most-decorated franchise to score 50 or more points in a postseason game.
