Isaiah Thomas lost to Celtics for remainder of playoffs with hip injury

Isaiah Thomas, after one of the greatest scoring seasons in franchise history, not to mention a postseason marked by personal tragedy and physical strife, has been shut down for the rest of the playoffs by the Celtics two games into the Eastern Conference finals. Thomas aggravated an existing injury that team physician Dr. Brian McKeon yesterday termed a right femoroacetabular impingement with labral tear in the right hip.

