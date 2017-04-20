Iran satellite TV head shot dead in Istanbul
The founder of an Iranian media network which included western programs translated into Farsi, as well as Kurdish, Azeri, and Arabic, was shot to death in Istanbul, according to Turkish media, after had been tried by Iran in absentia for " propaganda against the state" and "acting against national security". GEM TV founder Saeed Karimian was travelling through Istanbul's Maslak neighbourhood after 8pm on Saturday when the vehicle was blocked by a Jeep and shots were fired, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
Add your comments below
