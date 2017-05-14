How John Wall developed the jump shot that enabled there to be a Game 7

John Wall, right, celebrates his game-winning three-pointer in Game 6 with fans at Verizon Center. When John Wall leapt onto the scorer's table at Verizon Center and stood tall, flexing just seconds after hitting a season-saving three-pointer from 26 feet out in Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals , the symbolism wasn't hard to grasp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.