Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza's House...

Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza's House Burglarized, $50k of Jewelry Jacked

18 hrs ago

Houston Rockets star Trevor Ariza is the latest victim in the L.A. celebrity burglary crime wave -- this time, crooks jacked the NBA star for at least $50k in jewelry, law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports . Here's what we know ... Ariza contacted police on Wednesday after noticing signs of forced entry at his San Fernando Valley home.

Chicago, IL

