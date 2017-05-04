Hawks' Wilcox out as GM, Budenholzer no longer president
Mike Budenholzer resigned as the Atlanta Hawks' president of basketball operations and will remain as coach, the team announced on Friday. The team announced that Wilcox resigned and will become a special adviser to ownership and will begin a search for a new general manager.
