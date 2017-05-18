Hawks to interview Wizards Vice President Tommy Sheppard
The Hawks have been granted permission by the Wizards to interview Tommy Sheppard for their open team president role, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The Atlanta Hawks were granted permission to interview Wizards executive Tommy Sheppard for their front office search, league sources say.
