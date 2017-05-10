Harper gets big deal, hits HR in 9th,...

Harper gets big deal, hits HR in 9th, Nats beat Phils 6-4

Fresh from getting a big deal, Harper hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4. Hours before the game, the Nationals announced they had reached agreement with Harper on a $21,625,000 contract for the 2018 season, covering the slugging outfielder through his last year before he can become a free agent.

