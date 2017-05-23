Ha! Jan Vesely is a 2017 EuroLeague c...

Ha! Jan Vesely is a 2017 EuroLeague champion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

So from 2011 draft - Kawhi and Cory Joseph are a champions, Klay is a champion, Kyrie and Tristan Thonpson are champions and now Jan too! Legend!! Now without joking - would love to see what he could do for the Wiz now - he's still only 27 and it is not like the bench is full of great bigs right now. Maybe he could run with John... :-) This represents the view of the user who wrote the FanPost, and not the entire Bullets Forever community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC