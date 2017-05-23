Ha! Jan Vesely is a 2017 EuroLeague champion
So from 2011 draft - Kawhi and Cory Joseph are a champions, Klay is a champion, Kyrie and Tristan Thonpson are champions and now Jan too! Legend!! Now without joking - would love to see what he could do for the Wiz now - he's still only 27 and it is not like the bench is full of great bigs right now. Maybe he could run with John... :-) This represents the view of the user who wrote the FanPost, and not the entire Bullets Forever community.
