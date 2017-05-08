Game 5 Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

Following his Game 4 rout of the Spurs, Mike D'Antoni sat in front of the press and addressed whether or not he'd considered abandoning a small-ball lineup during a stretch in the third quarter when his team seemed overmatched in the paint by San Antonio bigs. The Rockets coach held out both hands, cast his distinctly toothy grin, and illustrated the simple inequity between three points and two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.