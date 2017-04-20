Game 1 Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs....

Game 1 Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

The prize for dispensing of the Grizzlies is a journey back to the 90s and up the postseason ladder to face Houston, interstate rivals of yesteryear. The Rockets are a multi-armed offensive monster, built to force opponents into the worst kind of Choose-Your-Own-Adventure scenario.

