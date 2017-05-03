Former Wizards to tour with Big 3 Basketball League
Have you ever caught yourself wondering what Larry Hughes is up these days? or pondered who's a better floor general, Mike James or Mike Bibby ? Do you remember Brian Cook ? Well, prepare to have those, and other burning questions answered this summer, because Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league, Big 3 , held its inaugural draft this past Sunday in Las Vegas, and surprise! 42 percent of the league has at some point in their career, worn a Wizards uniform. Coached by Gary Payton , team 3 Headed Monsters features two former Wizards: 2001 number 1 overall pick Kwame Brown , and Rashard Lewis , an integral part of both the Gilbert Arenas and Trevor Ariza trades.
