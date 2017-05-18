Clippers center DeAndre Jordan select...

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan selected to All-NBA third team

13 hrs ago

DeAndre Jordan was the lone Clippers player named to the All-NBA teams, which were announced Thursday. Jordan landed on the All-NBA third team one season after being voted the first-team center.

Chicago, IL

