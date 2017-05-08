Cleveland Cavaliers book Eastern Conf...

Cleveland Cavaliers book Eastern Conference play-off final spot

Read more: Witney Gazette

The Cleveland Cavaliers notched a second straight whitewash as they booked their place in the Eastern Conference final of the NBA play-offs. The Cavs, who routed the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the first round, repeated the trick in the semi-final against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a 109-102 victory.

Chicago, IL

