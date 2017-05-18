Bradley Beal: Cleveland Cavaliers 'didn't want to see us in the second round'

The Cleveland Cavaliers stumbled to a 10-14 regular-season finish, dropping from the Eastern Conference's 1-seed to the 2-seed for the NBA playoffs. Given the way the Cavs have played this postseason, going 9-0 while sweeping two series and blitzing Boston 117-104 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has a theory about Cleveland's late-season tank: They were afraid of matching up with the Wizards.

