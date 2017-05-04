Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: NBA playoffs Game 4 live score, TV channel, how to...

John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, Previously: John Wall scored 24 points to lead the Wizards, who shot out of the gate with a 22-0 first-quarter run to take control of the game early and never look back. The Wizards remained undefeated at home in the playoffs at 4-0.

