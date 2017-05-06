Angry Wizards player ejected after bulldozing Celtic
The Celtics and Wizards played another angry playoff basketball game Thursday night with eight technical fouls, three ejections, and the feeling that at any time another altercation could break out. The Wizards led by 14 and 13 points after the first quarters of Games 1 and 2, respectively, but ultimately couldn't hang on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC