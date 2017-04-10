Wizards vs. Pistons preview: Washington preps for hostile crowd in final game at The Palace
When: Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: TNT Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Normally, this would be a pretty meaningless regular season game. The Wizards are locked in as the fourth seed and the Pistons have been eliminated from playoff contention entirely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC