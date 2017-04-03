Wizards vs Hornets final score: Washi...

Wizards vs Hornets final score: Washington rides strong second half to 118-111 win

21 hrs ago

The Wizards started out sluggish on offense, but put out a decent effort on defense in the first half. After 15 minutes of game action, Washington was shooting just 40 percent from the field but the Hornets had committed 6 turnovers, uncharacteristic for the sure-handed squad.

