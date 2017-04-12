Wizards replace Cosby mural at D.C. eatery #DCFAMILY Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/nba-playoffs-washington-wizards-john-wall-bradley-beal-bens-chili-bowl-mural-bill-cosby-repainted Washington Wizards fans are stoked about the team making the playoffs as a No. 4 seed - particularly after a disheartening start to the 2016-17 season made the playoffs seem impossible - and one of D.C.'s favorite restaurants found an amazing way to show its support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.