Wizards clinched greatest NBA turnaround. Now the bad news.

Earlier this month, the Wizards became the first team in NBA history to reach 15 games over .500 after starting the season 2-8 or worse. Even if Washington fails to clinch its first 50-win season since 1978-79 with a win in Wednesday's regular season finale at Miami, the Wizards will enter the playoffs with the trivial distinction of finishing with the most wins by a team whose campaign began so poorly.

