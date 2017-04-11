Wizards clinched greatest NBA turnaro...

Wizards clinched greatest NBA turnaround. Now the bad news.

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Earlier this month, the Wizards became the first team in NBA history to reach 15 games over .500 after starting the season 2-8 or worse. Even if Washington fails to clinch its first 50-win season since 1978-79 with a win in Wednesday's regular season finale at Miami, the Wizards will enter the playoffs with the trivial distinction of finishing with the most wins by a team whose campaign began so poorly.

