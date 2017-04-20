Wizards-Celtics: Markieff Morris says...

Wizards-Celtics: Markieff Morris says he'll be ready for Game 2 despite ankle injury

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Washington Wizards jumped out to a 16-0 lead in Game 1 of their second-round series vs. the Celtics on Sunday afternoon. However, it was all downhill from there as the Wizards lost Markieff Morris to a nasty looking ankle injury in the second quarter, and Celtics battled back to win, 123-11.

