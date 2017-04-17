Watch Bryce Harpera s walk-off home run from the Nationals Park stands

Bryce Harper wasn't doused with chocolate syrup after his walk-off home run at Nationals Park , and the Wizards didn't require a buzzer-beater to win their playoff opener at Verizon Center, but Sunday's double dose of wins by D.C. sports teams was a welcome reminder of that evening two years ago when Harper and Paul Pierce walked off the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks , respectively, less than 30 minutes apart. This time, the order of the wins was reversed, the Wizards were still in the first round and the Nationals were hosting a different division rival.

