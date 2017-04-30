Washington Wizards Will Miss Ian Mahi...

Washington Wizards Will Miss Ian Mahinmi Against Boston Celtics

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Wiz of Awes

Washington Wizards got away with not having Ian Mahinmi against the Atlanta Hawks, but his services will be missed against the Boston Celtics. When the Kevin Durant dream died in the nation's capital, Washington Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld zeroed in on Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford , who was second on their list of coveted players available in summer '17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC