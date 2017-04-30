Washington Wizards Will Miss Ian Mahinmi Against Boston Celtics
Washington Wizards got away with not having Ian Mahinmi against the Atlanta Hawks, but his services will be missed against the Boston Celtics. When the Kevin Durant dream died in the nation's capital, Washington Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld zeroed in on Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford , who was second on their list of coveted players available in summer '17.
