Washington Wizards: The Beguiling Brandon Jennings
It was the NBA trade deadline Washington Wizards fans were anxiously watching to see what President Ernie Grunfeld would pull out of his hat. Grunfeld already landed Bojan Bogdanovic who proved to be a skilled sharpshooter during the regular season, but the Wizards still needed to find a playmaker behind John Wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Wizards Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC