Washington Wizards Mailbag Monday: Why 50 Wins Is More Important Than Resting Starters

Washington Wizards are preparing for a push in the NBA Playoffs, but Scott Brooks is faced with a dilemma: should he rest the starters or push for 50 wins? It's hard to believe that there are only two games remaining in the 2016-17 NBA season, but we've reached this point already. We're five days away from the start of the NBA Playoffs - something Washington Wizards fans haven't experienced in a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.