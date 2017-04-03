Top Stories of the Week: The Wizards' 50 win season hopes, Phil Chenier, and McGee's shot
It's been a busy week as the Wizards get closer to securing their seed in the 2017 NBA Playoffs , so let's get to the top stories of the week. After starting 2-8 this season, it's amazing to see that the Wizards may somehow still win 50 games this season.
