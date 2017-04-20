Stephen A. Smith 'disgusted' with Wizards' frontcourt
Wizards Coach Scott Brooks expressed confidence after Monday's Game 4 loss at Atlanta that power forward Markieff Morris will "bounce back" from three consecutive subpar performances when the series resumes Wednesday in Washington. "I've got confidence in him, how he plays, how he plays for us," Brooks said after Morris had nine points and four rebounds in a 111-101 loss.
