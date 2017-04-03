Steph Curry Turns Marcin Gortat Into ...

Steph Curry Turns Marcin Gortat Into AND1 Video Highlight With Slick Shot Fake

But when you're Steph Curry and the mere threat of you shooting from three-point range is enough to get any defender's attention, the results are very similar. The Golden State Warriors ' sharpshooter was switched on by the Washington Wizards defense, and poor Marcin Gortat never stood a chance.

