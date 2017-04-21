Russell Westbrook fined $15K for 'I d...

Russell Westbrook fined $15K for 'I don't give a (expletive)' comments

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Francis

Russell Westbrook fined $15K for 'I don't give a ' comments Westbrook was noticeably upset after the Thunder's Game 2 loss. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2p3qfK2 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Francis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Wizards Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Wizards show promise (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14) Sep '14 zelda 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Washington Wizards Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Wizards Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC