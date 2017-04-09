Russell Westbrook breaks NBA single-season record with 42nd triple-double

Russell Westbrook has 50 points, buzzer-beater in record 42nd triple-double Russell Westbrook's record triple-double was a memorable one with 50 points and a game-winning 3. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nYDuIP Westbrook hit a long 3 at the buzzer Sunday to give him 50 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder a 106-105 win while also setting a new single-season NBA record with his 42nd triple-double. Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson's longstanding mark of 41 that was once thought to be untouchable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.