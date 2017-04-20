Rockets' Sam Dekker getting more aggressive in his rehab

Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker, right, talks to general manager Darryl Morey before Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oklahoma City. less Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker, right, talks to general manager Darryl Morey before Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in ... more Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley celebrates an Oklahoma City Thunder turnover during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.