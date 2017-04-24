Rockets finish off Thunder with 105-99 victory

The Houston Rockets advanced to the semifinals of the Western Conference NBA playoffs with a hard-fought 105-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out their first-round series in 5 games. James Harden led the Rockets in scoring with 34 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, but he was still noticeably off from range, knocking down just 8-25 from the field and 2-13 from deep.

