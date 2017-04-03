RGV Vipers roster facing major turnover entering first playoff game against Los Angeles D-Fenders

Washington Wizards' Sheldon McClellan reacts after scoring during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Philadelphia. Washington Wizards guard Sheldon McClellan takes a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.