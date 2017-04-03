Patrick Ewing thought he would return to D.C. as the Wizards' head coach
On Wednesday, Georgetown University introduced former Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing as their new men's basketball head coach. Ewing is widely regarded as the best player for the Hoyas in program history, where he led the Hoyas to the 1984 NCAA title and two additional championship game appearances in 1982 and 1985.
