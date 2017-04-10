Pacers top Sixers, close in on playoff spot

Paul George scored 17 of his 27 points in the opening quarter and the Indiana Pacers inched closer to clinching a berth in the NBA playoffs with a 120-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Thaddeus Young added 20 points, Myles Turner scored 18 and Kevin Seraphin had 17 to give the Pacers their fourth straight victory and push them one win away from guaranteeing a playoff spot for the sixth time in the past seven years.

