Pacers beat 76ers 120-111 to close in on playoff spot

Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia. Indiana Pacers' Paul George, right, looks to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Nik Stauskas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.