Oubre is Simmons 'favorite bench guy'
During the Wizards' 133-124 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles last Wednesday, The Ringer founder and Celtics fan Bill Simmons, who attended the game, tweeted that Kelly Oubre Jr. is his "favorite non-Boston bench player." It was high praise for a guy averaging 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, even after Oubre had 10 points and six rebounds in the loss.
Washington Wizards Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Bismack Biyombo ties weird Raptors record in ex... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Wizards show promise (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Here's Why You Should Get A Massage Today (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|zelda
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
